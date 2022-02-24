5,500 MLGW customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Thursday morning as rain moves through the area.

As of 8:30 a.m., there are 5,500 customers without power.

Customers can keep track of outages outagemap.mlgw.org/Outage.

If you are experiencing an outage, contact MLGW at 901-544-6549 or 901-544-6500.

