5,500 MLGW customers without power

Power outage(MGN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Thursday morning as rain moves through the area.

As of 8:30 a.m., there are 5,500 customers without power.

Customers can keep track of outages outagemap.mlgw.org/Outage.

If you are experiencing an outage, contact MLGW at 901-544-6549 or 901-544-6500.

