17-year-old indicted in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old has been indicted for a shooting on Beale Street that left one dead.

According to a report from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021 the shooting victim, Dylan Lovell, was riding in the passenger seat of a friend’s car on Beale Street between Main Street and Front Street.

While stopped in traffic, someone from a nearby group of people commented on the car and the group approached Lovell and his friend. Lovell was holding some play money and one of the men, later identified as Dorian Seay, tried to take the money. After failing to grab the money, Seay pulled a gun and shot Lovell in the chest once.

The report says the friend drove to several nearby officers for help and they began first aid and called paramedics. Lovell was pronounced dead soon after being taken to the hospital.

Seay is indicted on counts of first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

