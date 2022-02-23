Your First Alert to more rain and with cold air on the way it could mean ice for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active weather pattern continues across the Mid-South tonight as a cold front makes its way through the area. Showers taper tonight but redevelop tomorrow along with the threat of freezing rain and sleet in the northern portion of the Action News 5 coverage area. Additional rainfall will also keep the threat of flooding in place through Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloud with showers ending late night along with a North wind at 10 to 20 MPH and lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers late in the day and evening, a Northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and the chance of a wintry mix in the northern counties along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the upper 40s, and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of shower late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower or snow flurry along with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

