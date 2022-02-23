Tips for handling rising cost of groceries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Making every penny count has been the goal of many Americans, especially as the COVID -19 pandemic has had widespread impacts on the economy.

From gas to shipping costs, many areas of the economy are being impacted by inflation, including items you put in your grocery cart.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices were up 7% over the past year.

Every category on your grocery list has risen with items like meats, poultry, fish, and eggs topping the list with a 12% increase. Leslie Albers with St. Francis Memphis says families can opt for more budget-friendly meats like chicken.

“Chicken is still a good option,” she said. “Even though you may have sticker shock, if you pay attention to that kind of thing, it still, if you look at the lean meat options for you and your family, chicken is still probably the best thing.”

Experts also recommend buying meat that you can stretch for days, looking for rice and bean-based recipes, and using coupons in addition to making a list.

Blair Mize with Memphis Nutrition Group says planning ahead is key.

“I do encourage people to be sale savvy. We have a lot of different grocery stores around the Mid-South, and so shopping around at different ones, not being afraid to buy things that are the store brand, that can provide cost savings,” said Mize.

Both say shopping on a budget doesn’t have to be boring

“Treat yourself too. Don’t feel like cause you’re watching your budget, watching your diet, or your kids are picky that you can’t also make fun, yummy meals at home that are kind of restaurant quality,” said Albers.

“There are a lot of ways that we can stretch our budget and still have really enjoyable satisfying nutritious meals on a budget,” Mize said.

