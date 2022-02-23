Advertise with Us
Tennessee lawmakers explore possibility of increased train travel

By Kelly Roberts
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A push for more Amtrak lines in Tennessee has the support of Memphis Tourism officials.

Memphis Tourism said travelers need more than I-40 to get between Memphis and Nashville.

A Nashville lawmaker is now introducing legislation to get the process going of exploring more passenger rail travel across the state.

“There’s great potential in our state for this,” Representative Jason Powell (D-Nashville) said.

Powell introduced a bill to study the logistics of what it would take to increase train travel in Tennessee. House Bill 2278 calls for the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations to take on a cost and feasibility study of adding railroad passenger services with Amtrak across the state.

Last year, Amtrak announced a vision to add a passenger line connecting Atlanta and Nashville. Powell said the vision is more likely to become a reality with the help of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

“My hope is we can expand that beyond just Nashville,” Powell said. “The line from Atlanta to Nashville is a great start, but we want to take this across the state of Tennessee.”

“We would certainly be supportive of an Amtrak route or some type of rail route from Memphis to Nashville,” Memphis Tourism President and CEO Kevin Kane said.

Kane said the Nashville market sends more visitors to Memphis than nearly every other city.

“Right now there’s only one way to get from Memphis back to Nashville and that’s interstate 40,” Kane said.

Powell said he has a vision for a state line that would go beyond the cities with the hope Ford’s Blue Oval City in West Tennessee can be serviced too.

“If you take the route from Nashville to Memphis, we have a giant mega site being built,” Powell said. “That would be a great stop.”

There are always obstacles to overcome. Powell said he doesn’t know what kind of cost this kind of expansion would take, and it’s why he’s introducing the bill to get a study on that subject going.

There’s also the question of freight rail, which finds much of its travels on West Tennessee railroads.

“It’s very challenging when you’re dealing with railroads because our freight carriers basically control the lines,” Kane said. “We are a very busy corridor when it comes to freight with the rails.”

Powell’s bill is set to be heard in the House Transportation Subcommittee this month.

Powell is also looking to create a bipartisan train travel caucus in the General Assembly.

The group would continue to explore the possibility of bringing more passenger rail routes to Tennessee. Powell said he has Democrats and Republicans interested in being in the group.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

