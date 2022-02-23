Shelby County leaders looking to increase access to juvenile counselors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is working to get more resources in Memphis police stations.

County government and Shelby County Juvenile Court are working to expand the youth counselor precinct liaison program.

The program aims to link kids and families with the right resources. Those resources can include mental health help and utility assistance.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael will ask the Shelby County Board of Commissioners for more than $74,000 to expand its youth counselor precinct liaison program.

The program puts juvenile probation officers at Memphis police precincts to be the point person between children and families and needed resources. They’re currently already at three stations- Mount Moriah, Old Allen, and Tillman.

The county wants to expand it to three more precincts - Crump, Airways, and Raines.

Harris and Michael explained kids who get in trouble with law enforcement and are not detained, are often those who come into contact with the program. The main goal is to get children the help they need to prevent contact with the Juvenile Detention Center. However, it’s also for families who may seek help at a local police precinct.

“The work has been done in the past few years out at Old Allen, and at Tillman, and Mount Moriah,” Michael said. “If we can expand this liaison partnership to other precincts, we can expand that work and keep children from coming into the juvenile court system.”

“We know hundreds of families have been touched so we’ll continue this direction and continue this expansion,” Mayor Harris said. “Law enforcement is one tool at that precinct but it may not be the right tool in every case.”

During his State of the City address, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland called on the county to do more about the county juvenile court system. He called it a revolving door.

Through the years, the Shelby County juvenile court system has gotten a lot of criticism about its rate of transferring juveniles to adult court and lack of rehabilitation programs inside the detention center. For several years, the U.S. Department of Justice had oversight over the system after an investigation showing juveniles in the county’s detention center were not being cared for properly, and some of their rights were violated.

The federal oversight ended in 2018, but in 2021, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners once again asked the U.S. Department of Justice to re-evaluate the county’s juvenile court system.

Harris said this liaison program is one of several programs expanding, and a new juvenile detention center is in the works, which Harris and Michael believe will provide more adequate facilities for rehabilitation programs.

“Bringing a child into detention is a very serious act that we try to prevent,” Michael said. “Only the children that need to be there are there.”

This resolution will go in front of the law enforcement, corrections, and courts committee at the Shelby County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday.

