Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld holds COVID-19 Q&A

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Threlkeld will discuss several topics that may include comparing local to national COVID-19 trends, how COVID-19 can affect your heart and if the U.S. is any closer to a fourth shot to fight against the virus.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
Jessica James
Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident
2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Free COVID-19 home test giveaway
Free COVID-19 home test giveaway
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The move comes after a trucker blockade in Canada caused massive economic disruptions.
Pa. trucker plans convoy to DC to protest COVID restrictions
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,868 cases, 22 deaths reported over long weekend