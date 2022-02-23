Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld holds COVID-19 Q&A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld will hold a COVID-19 Q&A Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Threlkeld will discuss several topics that may include comparing local to national COVID-19 trends, how COVID-19 can affect your heart and if the U.S. is any closer to a fourth shot to fight against the virus.

