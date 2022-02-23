Send us your pics: Winter weather moves into the Mid-South

Advertise with Us
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter weather returned to parts of the Mid-South Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. CST and includes Memphis and Shelby County.

Light ice accumulations are expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Some areas are already reporting icy conditions.

Share your winter weather pictures below.

