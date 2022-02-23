Advertise with Us
Same-day heart procedures providing life-altering fixes for cardiovascular patients

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - February is American Heart Month.

Dr. Shu Levine, cardiac electrophysiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how their cardiology department implemented safety protocols to offer life-altering fixes and treatments for cardiovascular patients amid a global pandemic.

Dr. Levine explained how his department was able to transition to conduct same-day heart procedures and shared why it is important for patients to have that option.

He also addressed some of the symptoms people need to look out for that may indicate that they have heart issues.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

