Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New scholarship to help Booker T. Washington High seniors go to LeMoyne Owen College

New scholarship to help Booker T. Washington High seniors go to LeMoyne Owen College
New scholarship to help Booker T. Washington High seniors go to LeMoyne Owen College(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new scholarship created by Kroger and the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis will help to invest in our youth.

The president of the Kroger Delta Division presented Memphis’ only HBCU with a $500,000 check Tuesday morning.

The goal is to promote access to LeMoyne-Owen College for students at Booker T. Washington High School. Both organizations said it’s important to support the 38126 zip code, one of the poorest areas in the city of Memphis.

″The scholarship is for first-generation college students and will cover the cost, including full tuition, room and board, meal plan, books, and other personal expenses,” said Ruby Bright, president of Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

Five graduating seniors will receive the scholarship in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Police investigation on Shelby Drive
Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Shelby Drive
Additional suspect in Young Dolph's murder: Joshua Taylor Devin Burns
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
WMC First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat diminshes across the Mid-South

Latest News

Shelby County leaders looking to increase access to juvenile counselors
Shelby County leaders looking to increase access to juvenile counselors
Shelby County is working to get more resources in Memphis police stations. County Government...
Shelby County leaders looking to increase access to juvenile counselors
Support grows for Tennessee governor’s plan to relocate schools
Former Craighead County clerk pleads guilty to wire fraud of over $1.5M