New scholarship to help Booker T. Washington High seniors go to LeMoyne Owen College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new scholarship created by Kroger and the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis will help to invest in our youth.

The president of the Kroger Delta Division presented Memphis’ only HBCU with a $500,000 check Tuesday morning.

The goal is to promote access to LeMoyne-Owen College for students at Booker T. Washington High School. Both organizations said it’s important to support the 38126 zip code, one of the poorest areas in the city of Memphis.

″The scholarship is for first-generation college students and will cover the cost, including full tuition, room and board, meal plan, books, and other personal expenses,” said Ruby Bright, president of Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis.

Five graduating seniors will receive the scholarship in the fall.

