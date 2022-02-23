More rain and a wintry mix this afternoon & evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but rain will slowly push east into our area this afternoon. There could be some sleet mixed in this afternoon, but temperatures will be too high for anything to stick. However, temperatures will drop to the lower 30s in portions of Arkansas and west Tennessee tonight, so there could be some light accumulation of freezing rain and sleet on elevated surfaces. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon today to 6 pm Thursday. The rest of the area will not see any impacts.

TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 43 degrees. Winds: Northeast 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 80%. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with on and off rain, highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some light snow will be possible, but we are not expecting any accumulation. Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 50s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.