Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi missionary in Ukraine says he has no intentions of leaving

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, UKRAINE (WLBT) - A Mississippian living in Ukraine has been closely monitoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troop movement into the country.

Clinton White has been a youth pastor in Gulfport and Aberdeen and moved to Ukraine several years ago to work in orphan ministry.

He said Putin’s intentions are anybody’s guess.

“If he decides something even bigger that’s been happening for the last 8 years, it would be something very brutal, bombing and missiles for a couple of days,” he said. “Basically, to force the Ukrainian government to accept a new government. Something so bloody and so bad over a short period of time that it would force Ukraine to concede defeat and give in to any demands Putin would require.”

At this time, White and his Ukrainian wife have no plans to leave the country as they’re in the middle of adopting a child and don’t want to leave their family behind.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis
Jessica James
Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident
WMC First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat diminshes across the Mid-South

Latest News

Memphis ice storm debris
Debris pickup from February ice storm stalled due to ongoing severe weather
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: This year will mark 50 years since three African American men integrated...
2022 marks 50 years since three African American men integrated the Mississippi Highway Patrol
Rainess Holmes
Man indicted in Rhodes College student’s murder
Shelby County leaders looking to increase access to juvenile counselors
Shelby County leaders looking to increase access to juvenile counselors
Support grows for Tennessee governor’s plan to relocate schools
Support grows for Tennessee governor’s plan to relocate schools