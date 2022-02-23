Memphis says 30-45 days needed for ice storm debris removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Be patient. That is the request from Memphis officials as crews make slow and steady progress on removing storm debris.

The City says it’s going to cost between $10 million and $12 million to clean up the mess left behind by the ice storm Feb. 3.

The contractor hired to do the job has 21 trucks working their way across the city, going street by street.

“It’s going to take them about 30 to 45 days to make the first pass,” Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht told Action News 5. “Right now, the weather is hindering them. They can’t really work when there’s lightning and other external factors. It’s not safe for them to operate the truck, so weather may complicate it.”

Knecht says the storm debris removal crews are working seven days a week, from sun up until sun down. He issued a reminder to make sure Memphians separate regular trash from storm debris at the curb. And he said debris should be no longer than 5 feet, no wider than 13 inches.

A different set of trucks and crews is working on removing hazardous trees across the Bluff City.

“A lot of trees got damaged but didn’t fall,” said Knecht. “Or there are limbs hanging over the street and sidewalk that are a threat to cars or people. So, there’s another set of contractors who are going to drive down every street and address those hazardous trees. We call them hazardous trees under FEMA guidelines.”

So far, more than 100,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been collected. Knecht says that number will likely triple when all is said and done. And FEMA, he said, will likely reimburse the City for the storm clean-up since Memphis met the benchmark. The federal government pays for 87.5% of the cost. The City will be responsible for 12.5% of the tab.

