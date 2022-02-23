Advertise with Us
Memphis police officer involved in vehicle crash

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The accident happened at around 8:30 p.m. at Knight Arnold and Mendenhall.

Memphis police say the officer was transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation.

