Memphis police officer involved in vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a vehicle crash Tuesday night.

The accident happened at around 8:30 p.m. at Knight Arnold and Mendenhall.

Memphis police say the officer was transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation.

