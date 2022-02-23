Memphis police find body inside burning vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say officers responded to a call Wednesday morning regarding a burning vehicle and later discovered a body inside.

The scene is located at Airways Boulevard and Carnes Avenue in the Orange Mound area.

Investigators say the body was discovered after Memphis firefighters put out the flames.

If you have any information about this incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

