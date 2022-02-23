Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis police find body inside burning vehicle

(WALA)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say officers responded to a call Wednesday morning regarding a burning vehicle and later discovered a body inside.

The scene is located at Airways Boulevard and Carnes Avenue in the Orange Mound area.

Investigators say the body was discovered after Memphis firefighters put out the flames.

If you have any information about this incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis
Jessica James
Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident
WMC First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat diminshes across the Mid-South

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Memphis ice storm debris
Debris pickup from February ice storm stalled due to ongoing severe weather
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: This year will mark 50 years since three African American men integrated...
2022 marks 50 years since three African American men integrated the Mississippi Highway Patrol
Rainess Holmes
Man indicted in Rhodes College student’s murder