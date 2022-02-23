Advertise with Us
Man indicted in Rhodes College student’s murder

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing a Rhodes College student during a home invasion in October 2021 was indicted Tuesday.

Rainess Holmes was indicted on a number of felony counts, including premeditated first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, and murder in the perpetration of a burglary.

Rainess is accused of killing 22-year-old Rhodes College student, Drew Rainer, during a home invasion and shooting a 20-year old woman in the hand.



