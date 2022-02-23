Advertise with Us
LIVE: Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent delivers State of the District address

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray is delivering his annual State of the District address on Wednesday.

He is sharing a progress report on MSCS along with updates on the district’s high-impact initiatives, strengths and opportunities.

The 10 high-impact initiatives include:

  • reducing the student-adult ratio for grades K-2
  • expanding tutoring programs for students
  • rebranding the District as Memphis-Shelby County Schools
  • increasing the availability of AP and honors courses
  • developing Bolton into a top AgriSTEM high school
  • opening the new Medical District High School
  • expanding pre-kindergarten to more families
  • completing capital improvement projects with ESSER funding
  • providing enhanced PD and accountability measures for teachers
  • implementing a foreign language expansion for elementary students

MSCS says the new district logo will also be revealed.

Watch the full address live in the video player above.

