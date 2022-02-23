LIVE: Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent delivers State of the District address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray is delivering his annual State of the District address on Wednesday.

He is sharing a progress report on MSCS along with updates on the district’s high-impact initiatives, strengths and opportunities.

The 10 high-impact initiatives include:

reducing the student-adult ratio for grades K-2

expanding tutoring programs for students

rebranding the District as Memphis-Shelby County Schools

increasing the availability of AP and honors courses

developing Bolton into a top AgriSTEM high school

opening the new Medical District High School

expanding pre-kindergarten to more families

completing capital improvement projects with ESSER funding

providing enhanced PD and accountability measures for teachers

implementing a foreign language expansion for elementary students

MSCS says the new district logo will also be revealed.

Watch the full address live in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.