Hogs get first win at Florida hoops in 27 years

Basketball
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night is SEC night for college basketball teams jockeying for position for the upcoming Southeastern Conference tournament, including Arkansas and Florida.

Hogs at the Gators, Arkansas ranked 16 in the latest AP Poll. Stanley Umude takes the pass for the baseline J to put the Hogs up 32-30.

Later, J.D. Note gets in the lane for the hoop and the foul.

Arkansas gets its first win at Florida since 1995.

Final Score 82-74.

