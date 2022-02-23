Free COVID-19 home test giveaway
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health Services will be hosting a free COVID-19 home test giveaway on March 5.
There will be 150 free tests given away on a first come first serve basis.
The event will be held at 1720 RKS Commecial Cove between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or until tests are no longer available. No appointment is necessary.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.