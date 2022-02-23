Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Free COVID-19 home test giveaway

Free COVID-19 home test giveaway
Free COVID-19 home test giveaway(West Virginia Poison Center)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health Services will be hosting a free COVID-19 home test giveaway on March 5.

There will be 150 free tests given away on a first come first serve basis.

The event will be held at 1720 RKS Commecial Cove between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or until tests are no longer available. No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
Jessica James
Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident
2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon
Forklift kills Tennessee teenager Sunday afternoon

Latest News

Watch Live
Watch Live: Dr. Threlkeld holds COVID-19 Q&A
Same-day heart procedures providing life-altering fixes for cardiovascular patients
Same-day heart procedures providing life-altering fixes for cardiovascular patients
Same-day heart procedures providing life-altering fixes for cardiovascular patients
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19