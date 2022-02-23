MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christ Community Health Services will be hosting a free COVID-19 home test giveaway on March 5.

There will be 150 free tests given away on a first come first serve basis.

The event will be held at 1720 RKS Commecial Cove between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or until tests are no longer available. No appointment is necessary.

