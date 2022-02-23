Former big leaguer becomes CBHS baseball coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christian Brothers High School added a big name in the dugout as their new head coach.

Former Major League Reliever Jason Motte takes over the reins of the Purple Wave Baseball Program.

He played for nine seasons in the majors, including in St. Louis Cardinals, where he helped the Cardinals clinch the World Series in 2011.

He led the national league in saves the following year.

After his playing career ended, he moved to Memphis and joined the staff of the University of Memphis Tigers for two years before joining CBHS as a pitching coach.

Motte has been the Brothers interim head coach since taking over for the legendary Buster Kelso late last year.

