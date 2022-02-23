First Alert to a wintry mix today, tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wintry weather will return for portions of the Mid-South today and tomorrow.

A Winter Storm Warning (pink) has been issued through 6 PM Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning means that freezing rain could produce ice accumulations of less than a quarter of an inch in the warned area.

A Winter Weather Advisory (white) has been issued for other areas through 6 PM Thursday.

This means light ice accumulations are expected for the advised area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect for portions of the Mid-South from this afternoon through Thursday. (WMC)

Rain will slowly push east into our area Wednesday afternoon.

There could be some sleet mixed in this afternoon, but temperatures will be too high for anything to stick.

Futurecast for 5 PM Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022 (WMC)

However, temperatures will drop to the lower 30s in portions of Arkansas and west Tennessee tonight, so there could be some light accumulation of freezing rain and sleet on elevated surfaces.

Futurecast for Wednesday night - Thursday morning, Feb 23-24, 2022 (WMC)

Accumulations of ice are likely across eastern Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee. Some sleet is also possible.

A tenth to a quarter inch of is possible across portions of eastern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee, with higher amounts for the Bootheel and areas north.

Dangerous travel will be possible, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Additional tree damage and/or power outages will also be possible.

Estimated Ice Accumulation for Thursday, Feb 24, 2022 (WMC)

Areas not included in the Winter Warnings/Advisories will see rain, some heavy at times.

With the previous days rainfall amounts, soil conditions are saturated, rivers and creeks are elevated and thus another Flood Watch has been issued through Friday morning for Western Tennessee, specifically.

Flood Watch in effect until Friday morning, Feb 25, 2022 (WMC)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

