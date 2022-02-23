First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet move through the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain, freezing rain, and sleet are moving through the Mid-South, making Wednesday First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South (Source: WMC)

A complex system is making its way through the Mid-South this afternoon and will continue overnight and through the day tomorrow. Cold air in place at the surface and aloft is causing freezing rain and sleet to fall in areas along and north of the I-40 corridor making travel treacherous in some areas. This has prompted the National Weather Service in Memphis to issue a WINTER STORM WARNING for much of Northeastern Arkansas and Northwest Tennessee and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Memphis and Shelby County and counties bordering the warning area.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South (Source: WMC)

Precipitation will continue overnight bringing more rain into the Mid-South through tomorrow adding to the threat of additional ice accumulation. However, current forecast models show ice accumulations to be minimal for counties in the Action News 5 coverage area but still enough to keep hazardous conditions in place on road in the areas under a warning or advisory.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South (Source: WMC)

The additional moisture will also be accompanied by a warmer airmass that will keep temperatures above freezing in most areas along and south of I-40 through the night and tomorrow. Warmer air will continue to surge north allowing frozen precipitation to transition to rain by early morning for most areas north of I-40. The additional rainfall on an already saturated ground could lead to flooding.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South (Source: WMC)

Rain Thursday could be heavy at times as the system works its way through the area. Additional rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half will be possible in many locations including Memphis.

First Alert Weather Day: Rain, freezing rain, sleet moves through the Mid-South (Source: WMC)

Fortunately, a drier pattern will emerge Friday but temperatures will be much colder than average for the end of the week. Be sure to download the FIRST ALERT WEATHER app to your smartphone or tablet to stay weather aware over the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.