Dozens of Mid-South couples say ‘I Do’ on 2-22-2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you check your calendar Tuesday?

2-22-22 is a palindrome, meaning it’s the same backwards and forwards. The day is also special for some Mid-South couples for a different reason.

More than 40 couples tied the knot at the Shelby County Courthouse. That’s the most at least two judges officiating weddings have ever had in their courtrooms.

Our crew caught up with some of those couples and one at the Peabody Hotel downtown on their special day. One by one, dozens of Mid-South couples stepped into their happily ever after.

“It’s just a very interesting Tuesday,” said newlywed Kimberly Rogers. “I just thought it was so special.”

“And very easy to remember,” said newlywed Kyle Rogers.

Judges Valeri Smith and Bob Weiss say Tuesday’s weddings at the Shelby County Courthouse are the most either have ever officiated in a single day.

“Valentine’s Day, we normally have a large group,” said Smith. “But I’ve never had 20 scheduled before.”

“I think the most weddings I’ve had on Valentine’s Day is 12,” said Weiss. “So, this will be a record for both of us.”

At the Peabody Hotel, our cameras caught up with another couple saying “I do” on 2-22-22.

David and Tina Baker say they went to high school together and reconnected years later. Getting married Tuesday was the icing on the cake for them.

“Well, I didn’t want David to forget our anniversary, first and foremost,” said newlywed Tina Baker. “Then, my dad just thought it was a cool idea and he said we should do it and let’s do it at 2:22. And we went off from there!”

Even though we won’t see another day like this for quite a while, it’s a day these couples will never forget.

Smith and Weiss also say they had more calls about weddings Tuesday than they had on Valentine’s Day.

The next palindrome date is Feb. 3 2030.

