Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dozens of Mid-South couples say ‘I Do’ on 2-22-2022

Dozens of Mid-South couples say ‘I Do’ on 2-22-2022
Dozens of Mid-South couples say ‘I Do’ on 2-22-2022(Source: WMC)
By Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Did you check your calendar Tuesday?

2-22-22 is a palindrome, meaning it’s the same backwards and forwards. The day is also special for some Mid-South couples for a different reason.

More than 40 couples tied the knot at the Shelby County Courthouse. That’s the most at least two judges officiating weddings have ever had in their courtrooms.

Our crew caught up with some of those couples and one at the Peabody Hotel downtown on their special day. One by one, dozens of Mid-South couples stepped into their happily ever after.

“It’s just a very interesting Tuesday,” said newlywed Kimberly Rogers. “I just thought it was so special.”

“And very easy to remember,” said newlywed Kyle Rogers.

Judges Valeri Smith and Bob Weiss say Tuesday’s weddings at the Shelby County Courthouse are the most either have ever officiated in a single day.

“Valentine’s Day, we normally have a large group,” said Smith. “But I’ve never had 20 scheduled before.”

“I think the most weddings I’ve had on Valentine’s Day is 12,” said Weiss. “So, this will be a record for both of us.”

At the Peabody Hotel, our cameras caught up with another couple saying “I do” on 2-22-22.

David and Tina Baker say they went to high school together and reconnected years later. Getting married Tuesday was the icing on the cake for them.

“Well, I didn’t want David to forget our anniversary, first and foremost,” said newlywed Tina Baker. “Then, my dad just thought it was a cool idea and he said we should do it and let’s do it at 2:22. And we went off from there!”

Even though we won’t see another day like this for quite a while, it’s a day these couples will never forget.

Smith and Weiss also say they had more calls about weddings Tuesday than they had on Valentine’s Day.

The next palindrome date is Feb. 3 2030.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Police investigation on Shelby Drive
Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Shelby Drive
Additional suspect in Young Dolph's murder: Joshua Taylor Devin Burns
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
WMC First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat diminshes across the Mid-South

Latest News

5 Star Stories: The rich history of Brown Missionary Baptist Church
5 Star Stories: The rich history of Brown Missionary Baptist Church
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse
New FDA report reveals more about conditions inside Family Dollar warehouse
Memphis police officer involved in vehicle crash
Memphis police officer involved in vehicle crash
Support grows for Tennessee governor’s plan to relocate schools
Support grows for Tennessee governor’s plan to relocate schools