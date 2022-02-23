Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Wednesday.

They talked about Tonyaa’s recent column on Governor Bill Lee’s plans to allow Hillsdale College to operate up to 50 charters in Tennessee. She also talked about thoughts on the West Memphis Family Dollar Distribution Center’s rat infestation and how the ordeal puts another burden for Memphis’ poor.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

