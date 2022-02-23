Debris pickup from February ice storm stalled due to ongoing severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Removing debris is still an ongoing process after the ice storm a few weeks ago. Work has slowed down because of the latest round of thunderstorms in the area.

Memphis city leaders are asking the community to be patient. They tell us crews are making slow and steady progress on removing storm debris. It will cost between $10 million and $12 million to clean up the mess left behind by the ice storm on Feb. 3.

A contractor was hired to do the job; 21 trucks are working their way across the city, going street by street. Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht says storm debris removal crews are working seven days a week.

“It’s going to take them about 30 to 45 days to make the first pass,” said Knecht. “Right now, the weather is hindering them. They can’t really work when there’s lightning and other external factors. It’s not safe for them to operate the truck, so weather may complicate it.”

Memphis residents must separate regular trash from storm debris at the curb. Debris should be no longer than 5 feet, no wider than 13 inches. So far, more than 100,000 cubic yards of storm debris have been collected. Knecht says that number will likely triple when all is said and done.

“A lot of trees got damaged but didn’t fall. Or there are limbs hanging over the street and sidewalk that are a threat to public cars or people,” said Knecht. “So there’s another set of contractors who are going to drive down every street and address those hazardous trees. We call them hazardous trees under FEMA guidelines”

FEMA will likely reimburse the city for the storm clean-up. The federal government pays for 87.5% of the cost while the city will be responsible for 12.5%.

