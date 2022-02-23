Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis
Jessica James
Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident
WMC First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat diminshes across the Mid-South

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600
He is charged for blindly firing into Breonna Taylor's home. (CNN, WAVE, WCCO, CELL PHONE...
Trial starts for ex-cop charged in Breonna Taylor raid