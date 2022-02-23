Cold rain and sleet on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for most west TN through Thursday night. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for much of northeast AR over to Dyersburg through tomorrow. A tenth to quarter inch of ice or sleet is possible in these areas through tonight.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with rain moving in. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Sleet or freezing rain is possible in northwest TN from Dyersburg to Covington and northeast AR from Wynne to Blytheville. Winds will be northeast at 10-20 mph. It will feel like the teens and 20s with the gusty wind.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with on and off rain. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 with lows in the lower 30s. Rain will end Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s.

