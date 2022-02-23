Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Chandler has big game in Vols win at Missouri

Rick Barnes and Kennedy Chandler
Rick Barnes and Kennedy Chandler(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (WMC) - In Columbia, Missouri, the 17 ranked Tennessee Vols went for their 20th victory of the season and they’ve got the horses to do it, including Thorobred Freshman Kennedy Chandler of Memphis.

Chandler showed all the tools as a Freshman All American.

His defense and offense were in gear earning him two steals. 

Plus, the ability to score off the bounce, off the drive and from deep.

Chandler with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Vols win big.

Final score 80-61.

