Car prices surge as supply shortage continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Buying a car has become a lot more expensive. The increase in prices starts well before cars get on the lot.

It all traces back to a microchip shortage starting two years ago. Now, production has slowed even more because of supply chain issues that began in the fall of 2021.

It is affecting every corner of the market, including repairs.

“We could order those parts. Within an hour they were in our shop, and we could install them. Now we’re waiting for parts sometimes two days that we used to have in two hours,” said John Ferrante, the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive in Southaven.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, car prices have gone up about 12% year over year.

Naturally, consumers turn to used cars instead to save money, but Ferrante states that may not be the ideal solution either.

“They’re only options are fix what they have or buy something used. Well, used cars are up 40%,” Ferrante said.

While car repairs costs are rising right now, he says you are still likely to save more money compared to what you would spend buying a used car.

“I’ve seen people spend as much as $6,000 to $8,000 to repair a vehicle that I would never have recommended to them to repair, but that’s their most cost-effective solution now,” Ferrante said.

Ferrante does not anticipate shortages to end soon, one reason being the fact that an overwhelming majority of car microchips are made in Taiwan, China and South Korea.

“There are a lot of chip manufacturers stepping up, trying to make chips in the United States,” Ferrante said, “I think you’ll see a whole bunch more of that.”

He expects shortages to continue for at least another year.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.