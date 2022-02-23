Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 21 Feb

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Building a Better Memphis

Development is happening, and the Bluff City is the place to be, and together we can continue this work and build a better Memphis! See the resources streamlining success for business owners.

Ron Brooks Jr. | President at River City Capital Investment, LLC | rivercitycapital.org | instagram.com/ronbrooksjr | facebook.com/RiverCityCapitalInvestment

Crypto 101: The Future of Finance

Inside the digital age of currency to better secure your wallet in the crypto era.

Philip Martin | Chief Security Officer at Coinbase | coinbase.com

Jumpstart Heart Healthy Eating

A spoonful of walnuts makes a powerful impact on your heart! See the simple recipes that serve a healthy boost!

Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD | Nutrition Expert | walnuts.org

Thriving vs. Surviving

The simple steps to go beyond surviving to thrive in life!

Telisa Franklin | President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

