14-year-old charged in deadly Memphis vehicle crash
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 14-year-old boy is facing several charges after a deadly vehicle crash in Memphis.

The accident happened Tuesday at Shelby Drive and Tchulahoma. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and a third person was critically injured.

The teen is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of vehicular homicide
  • Three counts of aggravated assault
  • Driver to exercise due care
  • Reckless driving
  • Child curfew
  • No driver’s license
  • Violation of financial responsibility law

The 14-year-old’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

