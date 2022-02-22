Your First Alert to heavy rain and the threat of strong to severe storms tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is driving warm, moist air into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through tomorrow bringing the threat of strong to severe storms to the area. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather over the entire Action News 5 coverage area as some storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, hail, and damaging wind.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers along with a South wind at 15 MPH and gusting and temperatures rising from near 60 this evening to mid & upper 60s in the morning.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH and gusting, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 40.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 50s, and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

