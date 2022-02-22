Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Winter Storm Warning for parts of eastern Arkansas Wednesday

Futurecast for Wednesday evening, Feb 23, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our weather pattern will remain active through the middle of the week as moisture will linger across the Mid-South.

A cold front will continue to push southeast on Wednesday colder air will filter into the area. Lingering moisture combined with cold temperatures

will mean wintry precipitation will likely fall in the Missouri Bootheel and parts of northeast Arkansas Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Mississippi and Poinsett Counties in eastern Arkansas from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning means that freezing rain could produce ice accumulations of less than a quarter of an inch in the warned area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cross & Crittenden Counties in eastern Arkansas and Dyer, Lauderdale, and Tipton County in west Tennessee.

This means light ice accumulations are expected for the advised area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning & Winter Storm Advisory for the Mid-South
Winter Storm Warning & Winter Storm Advisory for the Mid-South(NWS Watches & Warnings)

The First Alert Storm Tracking Team will continue to monitor this weather event, so stay tuned for updates!

