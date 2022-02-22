Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond & WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about upcoming events being put on by the UBCU Awareness Foundation, including a college fair and several different college tour opportunities. Click here for more.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

