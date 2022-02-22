West Memphis mayor responds to investigation of rat infestation at Family Dollar distribution center

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South leaders are responding after federal investigators found potentially contaminated products from Family Dollar stores across six states.

That investigation originated from a single Family Dollar distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon told Action News 5 he found out about this investigation over the weekend. He says the now-viral videos of rodents inside this warehouse are disturbing, especially considering the safety of employees who had to work in those conditions.

McClendon is no stranger to this Family Dollar distribution facility. He says he and hundreds of people in West Memphis have worked there over the years. He says the findings of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection took him by surprise.

“Once we saw in the video the two mice fighting and going up the wall, that was very disturbing,” said McClendon.

He says he’s received phone calls since video of a rodent infestation surfaced from citizens claiming this has been a problem for some time.

“Family Dollar is a very respectable company and I know they have their resources and the means to get this taken care of,” said McClendon. “The city is going to do what we can to support them in getting it taken care of. We don’t want them going anywhere. We just want them to fix this problem and then get the people back to work so people can work in a safe environment.”

McClendon says the city has reached out to the dollar-store giant and has found out new management is coming to the warehouse. The city hopes they’ll be able to make the warehouse safe soon, so West Memphians can get back to work.

The city also says there have been local employees who have been affected. They’re looking to help them with rental assistance if the warehouse and local stores stay closed for a long period of time.

