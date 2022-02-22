Advertise with Us
Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident

Jessica James
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The family of the woman killed in a forklift accident at FedEx World Hub announced her visitation and funeral arrangements Tuesday.

The family tells us Jessica James will be laid to rest on March 4.

James died on Feb. 18 following the accident. Her family expressed to Action News 5 and the community their devastation from James’ death.

“It’s devastating to us,” said James’ sister, Kimberly Briggs. “We lost our little sister. My mom and my dad, they lost the baby of the family. They lost a daughter, so it’s just very hard, very hard.”

James’ visitation is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and her funeral will begin immediately after at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home on South Parkway.

