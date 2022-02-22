Visitation and funeral set for FedEx worker killed in forklift accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The family of the woman killed in a forklift accident at FedEx World Hub announced her visitation and funeral arrangements Tuesday.

The family tells us Jessica James will be laid to rest on March 4.

James died on Feb. 18 following the accident. Her family expressed to Action News 5 and the community their devastation from James’ death.

“It’s devastating to us,” said James’ sister, Kimberly Briggs. “We lost our little sister. My mom and my dad, they lost the baby of the family. They lost a daughter, so it’s just very hard, very hard.”

James’ visitation is set for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and her funeral will begin immediately after at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home on South Parkway.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

