Tigers hanging on NCAA Bubble after loss at SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Why is the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball squad such a Jekyll and Hyde team? It’s a question that’s plaguing their season with an NCAA Tournament bid hanging in the balance.

The Tigers can look so good at times like during their six-game winning streak that got them squarely back on the good side of the NCAA Bubble.

But, they can also give you nightmares, in the same game, like they did at SMU Sunday in a loss where the bottom fell out over the final 14 minutes.

Memphis, which looked strong in forging a 41 all tie against a Mustang team that hadn’t lost a home game all-season, just fell apart after that.

EIght turnovers, many of them unforced, in allowing the ponies to go on a mind-boggling 27-3 run, that not only shut down Memphis’ hopes of taking over second place in the AAC but also trimming their already razor-thin margin to get into the NCAA Tournament.

“We were on a six-game winning streak, so we had gotten some noise.,” said Head Coach Penny Hardaway. “Made some noise, but you come in here today, we understood what was at stake. And you’re going to drop back into a situation where you have to win out and just have to keep winning.”

The defeat at SMU drops Memphis to second from last in the last four in for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers can boost their chances with a win at home Thursday night against the Temple Owls at FedExForum.

