Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples

Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash between religious rights and the rights of LGBT people.

The high court said Tuesday it would hear the case of Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith.

Smith offers graphic and website design services and wants to expand to wedding website services. But Smith says her religious beliefs would lead her to decline any request from a same-sex couple to design a wedding website. She also wants to post a statement on her website about her beliefs. But that would run afoul of a Colorado anti-discrimination law. Smith argues the law violates her free speech and religious rights.

The case is expected to be argued in the fall.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Police investigation on Shelby Drive
Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Shelby Drive
Additional suspect in Young Dolph's murder: Joshua Taylor Devin Burns
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
Worth the Weight: A 250 lb weight loss journey
Worth the Weight: Memphis man hopes to inspire others through weight loss journey
A store on Crump Road is among the new Family Dollar stores built in Memphis over the last few...
‘Stop Shopping at Family Dollar’: Mid-South leaders issue warning after rat infestation discovered at distribution center

Latest News

School bus involved in crash with 2 cars near Memphis elementary school
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir