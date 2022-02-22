Severe thunderstorms possible through this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning are moving through the Mid-South early this morning. There will be a break in the rain in some area by late morning, but more storms will move through with a cold front this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms this afternoon could have damaging wind gusts. There is also a low threat for tornadoes. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 70s with a gusty south wind up to 30 mph.

TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 72 degrees. Winds: South at 15 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% early. Lows around 40 degrees. Winds: Southwest then becoming northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers after 3 pm. High temperatures will be near 50 with lows near 40 degrees. Thursday will be cloudy with on and off rain, highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s.

