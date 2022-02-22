2 children, 1 adult injured in school bus crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus was involved in a crash with three vehicles outside of a Memphis elementary school Tuesday morning.

Memphis police confirm the crash happened outside Levi Elementary School at Levi Road and Horn Lake.

Two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The adult is at Methodist also in non-critical condition.

