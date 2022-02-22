School bus involved in crash with 2 cars near Memphis elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus was involved in a crash with two vehicles outside of a Memphis elementary school Monday morning.

Memphis police confirm the crash happened outside Levi Elementary School at Levi Road and Horn Lake.

No injuries have been reported at this time but emergency crews are on the scene.

We are working to learn more information about the crash.

