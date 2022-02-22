Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Person of interest wanted in Young Dolph murder investigation in custody

Devin Burns wanted in connection to Young Dolph murder investigation
Devin Burns wanted in connection to Young Dolph murder investigation(WMC/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the two persons of interest in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph is in police custody.

Memphis police reported Sunday, there were two active warrants out for 26-year-old Devin Burns’ arrest. He was booked into 201 Poplar early Tuesday morning for aggravated assault charges.

He also faces theft of property charges amounting to between $10,000 and $60,000.

Police are still searching for a second person of interest, 26-year-old Joshua Talyor and suspect Shondale Barnett.

Barnett was last seen in Brazil, Indiana.

