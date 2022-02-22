More off and on rain and storms.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flash Flood Watch in effect for west TN and northeast AR through Wednesday morning. Expect more thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning through the afternoon. Temperatures in the 60s for most areas with low to mid 70s in north MS. Winds will slowly turn west and northwest at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 60% early. Lows around 40 degrees. Winds: Southwest then becoming northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after 3 pm. High temperatures will be near 50 with lows near 40 degrees. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with on and off rain, highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower 30s. Rain will continue Thursday night. Friday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 30s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature clouds on both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures will be chilly this weekend with highs in the lower to upper 40s.

