Medical issues force Tigers linebacker to retire from football

UofM linebacker Cole Mashburn
UofM linebacker Cole Mashburn(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tough blow for the Tigers Linebacker Cole Mashburn and the University of Memphis Football team.

Medical reasons are forcing Mashburn to retire from the game.   

Mashburn has spinal cord issues that have plagued him since high school.

Doctors informed him if he continued to play, he’d most likely have to undergo spinal fusion surgery.

The Redshirt Junior started nine games last season, missing only two. 

He had 46 tackles, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in helping the Tigers earn a trip to their 8th consecutive bowl game.

