Girl hit by car receives surprise visit from West Memphis mayor

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A girl who was recently hit by a vehicle in West Memphis received a special visit Monday.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon visited the girl who is recovering from a broken collarbone and other injuries sustained from the accident while walking home from school on South Avalon.

McClendon says, “One child being struck by a vehicle is one too many for our community.” He’s asking drivers to take caution throughout the city to keep children safe.

