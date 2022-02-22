Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Girl hit by car receives surprise visit from West Memphis mayor

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A girl who was recently hit by a vehicle in West Memphis received a special visit Monday.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon visited the girl who is recovering from a broken collarbone and other injuries sustained from the accident while walking home from school on South Avalon.

McClendon says, “One child being struck by a vehicle is one too many for our community.” He’s asking drivers to take caution throughout the city to keep children safe.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

