Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Craighead County clerk pleads guilty to wire fraud of over $1.5M

(Source: Associated Press)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A Former Craighead County clerk pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Jacob Kade Holliday, 33 of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to taking more than $1.5 million in county money for personal use.

According to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas, the theft happened from the Craighead County Clerk’s office. Auditors concluded that approximately $1,579,057,02 was missing and had been moved to Holliday’s personal banking accounts.

Authorities say Holliday admitted during an interview that he took the money to fund his businesses, Holliday Development and Management, LLC and Total Healthcare, LLC, both of which operated restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro.

Holliday pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment, charging him with wire fraud for his first fraudulent transfer of $101,782.97 in January 2020. In his plea agreement, Holliday agreed to pay $1,579,057.03 in restitution to Craighead County. The indictment charged Holliday with 11 counts of wire fraud. In exchange for his guilty plea to count one, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Holliday will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Police investigation on Shelby Drive
Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Shelby Drive
Additional suspect in Young Dolph's murder: Joshua Taylor Devin Burns
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
WMC First Alert Weather
Severe weather threat diminshes across the Mid-South
City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis

Latest News

Memphis faith leaders hope to address trauma associated with violence
Memphis faith leaders hope to address trauma associated with violence
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,868 cases, 22 deaths reported over long weekend
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40
Before Tuesday’s vote, gamblers had to be physically inside an Arkansas casino to place a...
Arkansas lawmakers approve mobile sports betting