Former Craighead County clerk pleads guilty to wire fraud of over $1.5M

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A Former Craighead County clerk pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Jacob Kade Holliday, 33 of Jonesboro, pleaded guilty to taking more than $1.5 million in county money for personal use.

According to the Office of the United States Attorney Eastern District of Arkansas, the theft happened from the Craighead County Clerk’s office. Auditors concluded that approximately $1,579,057,02 was missing and had been moved to Holliday’s personal banking accounts.

Authorities say Holliday admitted during an interview that he took the money to fund his businesses, Holliday Development and Management, LLC and Total Healthcare, LLC, both of which operated restaurants and coffee shops in Jonesboro.

Holliday pleaded guilty to count one of the indictment, charging him with wire fraud for his first fraudulent transfer of $101,782.97 in January 2020. In his plea agreement, Holliday agreed to pay $1,579,057.03 in restitution to Craighead County. The indictment charged Holliday with 11 counts of wire fraud. In exchange for his guilty plea to count one, the remaining charges were dismissed.

Holliday will be sentenced at a later date.

