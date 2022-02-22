Fans weigh in as police in search of 2 new persons of interest in Young Dolph’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is looking for two new persons of interest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

“It’s sad,” said Young Dolph fan Byron Kinchelow. “That’s all you really can say about this situation. Just stop the killing, please. Violence, all the violence, it’s everywhere it’s all around the United States.”

The Memphis Police Department has named Devin Burns, 26 and Joshua Taylor, 26 as persons of interest in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

Help locating Person of Interest in the Homicide Investigation of Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton 2370 Airways Report... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, February 20, 2022

This isn’t Burns’ first run-in with the law. He’s previously been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Burns is wanted on two active warrants for unrelated charges, including aggravated assault and theft of property.

Taylor also has a history with the law. According to affidavits, Taylor was previously charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a handgun. He was also charged with theft of a property twice in the summer of 2021.

The search for Burns and Taylor comes a week after an arrest warrant was issued for Shundale Barnett, who is also a suspect in the case. Barnett was arrested in Indiana Jan. 11, but was released 10 days later without being extradited to Memphis. There’s been no clarification as to why Barnett was let go.

Young Dolph fans are paying close attention to the updates in the case as several are aware of Memphis police’s newest search.

“They got two more gentlemen that they are looking for, you know, it’s sad man. We need to stop it. Stop it. Young men just dying left and right,” said Kinchelow.

Action New 5 reached out to the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office about the new persons of interest. Both said the investigation is ongoing.

