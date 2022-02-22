Advertise with Us
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocking traffic on I-40

Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-40 in Ark.(ARDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing a major backup on I-40.

The crash is affecting all eastbound lanes.

No word on any injuries.

Officials say traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

