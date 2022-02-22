City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need the community’s help finding a missing 61-year-old man.

Officers say Gregory Meyer was last seen by his wife Monday afternoon.

She says he left their home near Shelby Farms Park in Memphis to get a COVID-19 test and hasn’t been seen since.

Police tell us he was driving a black Toyota 4 Runner with Tennessee license plate 0MG 341.

If you see him, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

