Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City Watch: 61-year-old man reported missing in Memphis

City Watch: Gregory Meyer
City Watch: Gregory Meyer(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need the community’s help finding a missing 61-year-old man.

Officers say Gregory Meyer was last seen by his wife Monday afternoon.

She says he left their home near Shelby Farms Park in Memphis to get a COVID-19 test and hasn’t been seen since.

Police tell us he was driving a black Toyota 4 Runner with Tennessee license plate 0MG 341.

If you see him, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
404 Family Dollar stores closed after rodent infestation uncovered at West Memphis distribution center
Police investigation on Shelby Drive
Crash kills 2, injures 1 on Shelby Drive
Additional suspect in Young Dolph's murder: Joshua Taylor Devin Burns
Search underway for 2 persons of interest, 1 suspect in connection to Young Dolph’s murder
Worth the Weight: A 250 lb weight loss journey
Worth the Weight: Memphis man hopes to inspire others through weight loss journey
A store on Crump Road is among the new Family Dollar stores built in Memphis over the last few...
‘Stop Shopping at Family Dollar’: Mid-South leaders issue warning after rat infestation discovered at distribution center

Latest News

Blake Bobbitt
Mid-South Hero: Paramedic dedicates his career to well-being of children
Girl hit by car receives surprise visit from West Memphis mayor
Shelby County Election Commission eliminates more voting precincts
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products