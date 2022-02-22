Celebrate 2/22/22 by donating $22.22 to St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In honor of 2-22-22, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is highlighting an inspiring 22-year-old cancer survivor.

Hailey received treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, as a teen.

She joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how far she’s come and asking people to consider donating $22.22 to support young people like her.

